Police release update after armed police chase through Chapeltown and Gipton

West Yorkshire Police has released an update on an incident in Chapeltown yesterday, which led to an armed police chase across Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:30 pm

At 12.35am on Tuesday, police received reports that three masked men had entered a property in Newton Road, Chapeltown.

Once inside, police found damage to an internal door - consistent with shots being fired.

Officers found a suspect vehicle nearby and it was chased by armed officers assisted by a helicopter. The chase is thought to have ended around Easterly Square in Gipton.

The police scene in Easterly Square, Gipton, where the police chase is believed to have ended

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has revealed today (Wednesday) that both men have now been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact officers on 101 quoting crime reference 13190580752 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

-> Everything we know after police scenes in Chapeltown and Gipton