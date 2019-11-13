Police release update after armed police chase through Chapeltown and Gipton

At 12.35am on Tuesday, police received reports that three masked men had entered a property in Newton Road, Chapeltown.

Once inside, police found damage to an internal door - consistent with shots being fired.

Officers found a suspect vehicle nearby and it was chased by armed officers assisted by a helicopter. The chase is thought to have ended around Easterly Square in Gipton.

The police scene in Easterly Square, Gipton, where the police chase is believed to have ended

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has revealed today (Wednesday) that both men have now been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.