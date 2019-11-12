Everything we know after police scenes in Chapeltown and Gipton

What happened?

At around 12.35am on Tuesday morning police received reports three masked men had entered a property in Newton Road, Chapeltown.

Once inside, police found damage to an internal door - consistent with shots being fired.

The police scene in Easterly Square.

Nobody was injured.

What happened next?

After police arrived, a suspect vehicle was found nearby and it was chased by armed officers on the ground with the help of the force helicopter.

The chase is thought to have ended around Easterly Square in Gipton.

One man living in the area said a car smashed into his car on his driveway at around 1.30am.

Many residents on the estate told the Yorkshire Evening Post how the street was 'full of police' in the early hours.

Have there been any arrests?

Two men, aged 20 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences. They remain in custody.

Scenes were in place throughout Tuesday at Gipton and Chapeltown to undergo forensic examination.

What have police said?