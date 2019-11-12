Armed police and helicopter chase masked men across Leeds after shots fired
Armed police and a helicopter chased masked men across Leeds after shots were fired at a property.
At around 12.35am this morning, police received reports three masked men had entered a property in Newton Road, Chapeltown.
Once inside, police found damage to an internal door - believed to be consistent with shots being fired.
Police then chased a suspect vehicle across town with a helicopter and further units on the ground.
Two men aged 20 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences.
The full police statement read: ""At 12.35am today (12/11) police received reports of an incident at an address in Newton Road, Chapeltown, where three masked suspects had entered the property.
"Officers attended and found damage to an internal door believed to be consistent with a firearm discharge. No-one was injured in the incident.
"A suspect vehicle was identified nearby and its movements tracked by the NPAS helicopter in liaison with units on the ground.
"This led to the arrests of two men, aged 20 and 22, on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences. They remain in custody.
"A number of scenes are currently in place to undergo specialist searches and forensic examination as enquiries into the incident continue. This includes the address in Newton Road and a scene in Easterly Square, Gipton.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident in Newton Road or any suspicious activity in Easterly Square or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13190580752 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."