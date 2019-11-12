Armed police and helicopter chase masked men across Leeds after shots fired

At around 12.35am this morning, police received reports three masked men had entered a property in Newton Road, Chapeltown.

Once inside, police found damage to an internal door - believed to be consistent with shots being fired.

Police then chased a suspect vehicle across town with a helicopter and further units on the ground.

Police scene at Easterly Square

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men aged 20 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences.

The full police statement read: ""At 12.35am today (12/11) police received reports of an incident at an address in Newton Road, Chapeltown, where three masked suspects had entered the property.

"Officers attended and found damage to an internal door believed to be consistent with a firearm discharge. No-one was injured in the incident.

"A suspect vehicle was identified nearby and its movements tracked by the NPAS helicopter in liaison with units on the ground.

Police scene at Easterly Square

"This led to the arrests of two men, aged 20 and 22, on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearms offences. They remain in custody.

"A number of scenes are currently in place to undergo specialist searches and forensic examination as enquiries into the incident continue. This includes the address in Newton Road and a scene in Easterly Square, Gipton.