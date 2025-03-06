Enquiries are continuing to identify a male after a brawl broke out in Leeds city centre.

Police have reissued CCTV of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident, which occurred on The Headrow at around 2am on Saturday, February 22.

Several males were seen “punching and kicking each other” during the incident, which resulted in some of them being hospitalised.

Officers have successfully identified and spoken with another male in connection with the offence.

If you can assist with identifying the man then please contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13250102564.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.