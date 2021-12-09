Police officer based in Wakefield charged with grievous bodily harm assault

Andrew Shaw, 50, a Detective Constable based at Wakefield District, is alleged to have committed the offence on June 6 2021.

The alleged incident took place off duty and the alleged victim is a person known to Det Cons Shaw.

West Yorkshire Police said Det Cons Shaw was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation.

He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on December 10.