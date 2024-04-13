Leeds city centre stabbing: Police name man believed to be victim of stabbing amid growing welfare concerns
Officers are searching for him after an incident that was reported on St Paul’s Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 9).
West Yorkshire Police said there are growing concerns for his welfare and that he may need medical attention, as an appeal continues.
Sharp is described as a 32-year-old white man, of about 5ft 5ins, with a slim face, brown hair and a stubble beard.
He was captured on CCTV in Burley earlier this week wearing an orange coat, grey trousers and white trainers. He has links to Armley and Hyde Park.
On Tuesday (April 9), the ambulance service was called after a man approached a member of the public in the street and showed them apparent stab wounds to his torso and head, which appeared to be serious.
However, the man left the scene before the ambulance arrived.
Police have previously said that it is believed the victim was injured during an altercation on St Paul’s Street.
A 45-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident, has been released on bail.
The force is directly appealing to Sharp and those he may be with, so that they can check he is safe and well.
Those who believe they may have seen him or know of his current whereabouts have been asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101 and quoting reference 13240195980, or reporting via the West Yorkshire Police website.