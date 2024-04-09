Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 2.28am this morning (Tuesday, April 9), police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident near to the junction of St Paul’s Street and King Street.

An ambulance had been called after a man approached a member of the public in the street and showed them apparent stab wounds to his torso and head which appeared to be serious. He left the scene prior to the ambulance arriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was described as white, about 5ft 7ins, small, with a slim face, brown hair and a stubble beard. He was described as wearing dark coloured bottoms, possibly three-quarter length, and a white t-shirt which was heavily bloodstained.

Scenes are currently in place in the area, including in St Paul’s Street and Russell Street. Picture: NW

Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “Based on the information we currently have, we have a potentially seriously injured victim who has not yet been found and may be in urgent need of medical attention.

“We are obviously very concerned for this man’s welfare and urgently need to find him. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace his movements and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist us.

“We believe he was injured during an altercation in St Paul’s Street near the junction with Park Cross Street, and that the victim and other parties involved may be from the city’s rough sleeper community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers flooded the area to search for the injured man, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, but were unable to locate him.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and officers from the City Neighbourhood Policing Team are supporting the ongoing search for the victim.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident and is currently in custody.

Scenes are currently in place in the area, including in St Paul’s Street and Russell Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad