The police have named the 21-year-old Harehills murder victim as Jodi Miller.

Jodi was found seriously injured at a house in Millan Road, Harehills, just after 7pm on Monday, February 25.

Police name 21-year-old Harehills murder victim as Jodi Miller. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Karar Ali Karar, of Milan Road, has been charged with her murder.

He appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, February 28.

No pleas were entered and Karar spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

A provisional trial date was set for August 12 this year.

Karar will next appear before the court on March 27 for a plea hearing.

He was remanded into custody until that date. No bail application was made.

