Harehills murder accused may go on trial in August over death of 21-year-old woman

A man charged with murdering a 21-year-old woman in Harehills may go on trial in August.

Karar Ali Karar appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of the woman who was found with serious injuries at a house in Milan Road.

The woman was found at the property just after 7pm on Monday (February 25) and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Karar, of Milan Road, appeared in the dock of the court for the brief hearing.

No pleas were entered and Karar spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

A provisional trial date was set for August 12 this year.

Karar will next appear before the court on March 27 for a plea hearing.

He was remanded into custody until that date. No bail application was made.

A 34-year-old who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released without charge.