Dramatic footage shows Leeds Hugo Boss ram-raid as police still search for 4x4

A video sent to the YEP shows two vehicles driving off after Leeds Hugo Boss store ram-raid.

The incident occurred at the Hugo Boss store on Vicar Lane on Thursday evening just after 8pm.

Two vehicles ram-raided the Leeds Hugo Boss store on Vicar Lane.

Police said four men in balaclavas in two cars targeted the store and rammed the windows - before going in with crowbars.

The men got away with clothing stuffed into bags which the video shows being thrown into the vehicles before they drive away.

Police described the robbery as happening "super-quick" but one of the two vehicles involved, a small hatchback Fiesta was found half an hour later in Richmond Hill.

The other vehicle involved was a 4x4 style vehicle, seen in the video.

Duty inspector for West Yorkshire Police Tom Harrison said officers were scouring the streets and following up calls from members of the public.

He said: "With the amount of CCTV in this day and age there's a high likelihood they will be caught on numerous devices.

"The men were in dark clothing and either wearing masks or balaclavas."

Inspector Harrison appealed for information, saying: "We want to appeal to members of the public who witnessed this or have further information.

"They should get in contact with West Yorkshire Police.

"Members of the public should be aware that if they are offered any goods from Hugo Boss at cut down prices that this may be related."

Last year Leeds store Flannels was targeted by ram-raiders three times in eight months.