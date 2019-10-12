'Money Saving Expert' fraudsters knocking on doors in West Yorkshire

Police have issued a warning after reports of people posing as Money Saving Experts knocking on doors in West Yorkshire.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 12:54 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:04 pm
There has been a rise in 'distraction burglaries' in West Yorkshire (stock photo)

The fraudsters have knocked on doors in Knottingley and Pontefract, claiming to be staff from Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert information website.

Police warn residents to be vigilant and not to let them inside if they ask to use the facilities.

There has been a rise in 'distraction burglaries' in West Yorkshire, where thieves pose as officials to gain access into people's homes and steal items inside.

In the warning, Wakefield East and South East Community Policing Team said: "If you see anyone acting suspicious are you have had someone like this knock at your door, please contact the police either by 101, online web chat or 999 if you believe yourself or property is at immediate risk.

"Look after your elderly and vulnerable neighbours."

