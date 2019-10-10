Pupils from Leeds school approached by 'man with knife'
A man believed to have been carrying a knife was spotted close to a Leeds school as pupils were making their way to the building.
Police were called at 8.37am on Thursday to reports of a man in the area around Wykebeck Avenue in Halton Moor - metres from Corpus Christi Catholic College.
A 'very small number' of pupils from the school were approached by a man near to Barry's Premier store, according to principal Steve Mort.
He said in a statement on the school's Twitter page: "An incident occurred at around 08.10 this morning outside of Barry's.
"A very small number of students from the College were approached by an unknown male.
"The incident is currently being investigated by the police. Please be assured that no student was harmed and the usual arrangements for supervising students at the end of the College day will apply."
The man is described as black, in his mid 30s, wearing a red t-shirt and sunglasses.
He is also thought to have been accompanied by a woman at the time.
Officer searched the area and examined CCTV footage, but the man has not been located.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "High visibility reassurance patrols remain in place and anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.
"Alternatively you can use the live chat facility available via the Force website."