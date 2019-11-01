Social media reacts to Halloween 'ride-out' on the streets of Leeds

Video, captured by University of Leeds journalism student Seb Cheer, shows a group of vehicles running a red light on Woodhouse Lane near The Library pub.

Social media users took to Facebook to voice their opinions on the 'ride-out'.

Kirstyy Vater said: "Seen them all in Seacroft, kids were enjoying Halloween until they all came past frightening them."

The ride-out on Woodhouse Lane (Photo and video: Seb Cheer).

Jodie New said: "Some people need to get a life this is a on going thing every year for the young bikers...as long as there safe that all matters... there not doing no harm to no one"

Michael Kay said: "Get the force hoses on them then- prosecute for every motoring offence they commit just like you would a car driver.

"These BAD motorcyclist need prosecuting / banning for the sake of the good ones!"

Catherine Plant said: "This is ridiculous, I'm emailing my MP. It's absolutely ludicrous that these feral scumbags are allowed to run wild.

"I urge everyone else to do the same. If nobody takes action then progress will never be made and action will never be taken"

Surjeet Singh said: "Oh god not again... they did this last year is this going to be every year’s ritual now, they are nothing but bag of scums."

Chanelle Haigh said: "Some people are making comments of "how are they causing harm" would you be saying the same if a child got run over by one of them.

"Isn't Halloween for the kids to trick or treat not for people to be ruining it like this idiots.

"Kids cant have or do owt these days as if it's not joy riders in cars then its these thinking there looking "cool".

"Well half of you who isn't concerned about this let's hope use dont have children or they dont nearly knock you down cause I guess you will still be saying the same wont you "defending them"

Chantelle Robertson said: "Complete and utter morons they did this when I was on my way to lgi with my little boy hope they get caught!!"

Janette Carrington said: "Start same place every year an go to town as been this since 2016 so you would think police would know all info of this happening."

Phillip Spiby said: "That’s not a ride out there just a bunch of bored kids. Join a proper gang and do a proper ride out with the professionals."

Josh Russell said: "Saw them in Roundhay police to scared of people on bikes nowadays incase the fall off. They have free run of the streets."

Vanessa Marie Byford said: "Hope the parents of the youth discipline them as for the adults in it well clearly have no consideration for anyone they want putting away.