Forensic investigators at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train on Saturday. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police have provided an update following a mass stabbing on a high-speed train travelling from Doncaster to London last night.

Two people were arrested and nine people left in a life-threatening condition following the shocking incident on an LNER train at around 7.42pm on Saturday, November 1.

British Transport Police (BTP) have this morning (Sunday) said that two people remain in a life-threatening condition and that two men born in Britain are suspected of carrying out the attack, which is not believed to have been motivated by terrorism.

One suspect is a black British national and the other is a British national of Caribbean descent. Both men, aged 32 and 35, were born in the UK.

A statement was delivered by Superintendent John Loveless at the scene of Huntingdon station, where the attack happened.

Supt Loveless said: “This is a shocking incident and my thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families.

“At 7.42pm we were called to reports of a multiple stabbing on board the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross

“Officers immediately attended Huntingdon station alongside paramedics, where armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and arrested two people within 8 minutes of the first 999 call. The two men remain in police custody.”

Two people have been arrested after British Transport Police were called to the incident on a train. | Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A 32-year-old man, a black British national, and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both were born in the UK. They remain in police custody this morning for questioning.

Ten people were taken to hospital by ambulance and another person self-presented at hospital later that evening. While nine were initially believed to have life-threatening injuries, following assessment and treatment, four have been discharged and two patients remain in a life-threatening condition.

Supt Loveless added: “We declared a major incident yesterday and Counter Terrorism Policing were initially supporting our investigation however at this stage there is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident.

“This is a British Transport Police investigation. We continue work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

“The station remains closed, but we expect trains to be passing through the station from this morning. Passengers will see a high visibility presence of police officers at stations and on trains throughout today who are there to reassure the public and respond to any concerns.”

A forensic investigator photographing the scene on the LNER train that was bound for London. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

He thanked the public for their patience and cooperation which “has greatly assisted our investigation” as well as the multi-agency response from emergency services including Cambridgeshire Police, East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Counter Terrorism Policing.

Anyone with information, who hasn’t already spoken to police, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.

The King said he is “truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack” adding: “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones.”

Travel disruption expected

Rail travellers in Leeds using LNER services have been warned that disruption is expected until tomorrow with passengers advised to defer their travel where possible.

Services expected to be impacted are between London Kings Cross and Lincoln, Doncaster, Leeds, Bradford Forster Square and Harrogate.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident, and our thoughts are very much with everyone involved.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they have provided to those injured. Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is urged to contact British Transport Police.

“The safety and wellbeing of everyone affected will remain our priority. We will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this difficult time.”