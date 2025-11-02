Emergency responder on the tracks by the train at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed. | Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Rail travellers in Leeds are being warned of disruption as police continue an investigation into a mass stabbing on a train which left nine people suffering with life-threatening injuries.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the LNER 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday.

Police said there have been no fatalities so far from the attacks which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as “deeply concerning”.

A tenth person suffered non life-threatening injuries.

BTP said a major incident was declared, and at one point declared “Plato”, the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, before the latter declaration was subsequently rescinded.

British Transport Police emergency responders on the platform by the train at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed. Two p | Chris Radburn/PA Wire

LNER, which operates East Coast Mainline services in the UK, is today warning travellers that disruption will be expected to last until tomorrow with passengers advised to defer their travel where possible.

Services expected to be impacted are between London Kings Cross and Lincoln, Doncaster, Leeds, Bradford Forster Square and Harrogate.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident, and our thoughts are very much with everyone involved.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they have provided to those injured. Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is urged to contact British Transport Police.

“The safety and wellbeing of everyone affected will remain our priority. We will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Emergency responders on the tracks by the train at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed. | Chris Radburn/PA Wire

An update on the LNER website this morning warned: “The emergency services are continuing to deal with a major incident between Hitchin and Peterborough.

“As a result, some southbound lines are still closed.

“LNER services may be cancelled, revised or delayed.

“Customers are asked not to travel today, Sunday November 2, and tickets will be valid up to and including Tuesday, November 4.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

A spokesperson for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said: “We are horrified.

“Our thoughts remain with the train crew and passengers who were either at work or going about their business on a busy Saturday night during this awful incident.

“It is important we allow the emergency services and authorities to establish the full facts before commenting further.”

Huntingdon railway station remains taped off by police this morning.

The train is still on the platform and a number of officers are positioned around the station.

The road directly outside the station’s car park, the A1307, is shut and a number of police vehicles are on the road.