Harehills disorder: West Yorkshire Police issue update as further arrests made over night of 'chaos' in Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 18:49 BST
Police have issued an update as their investigation into a night of mass disorder in Leeds continues.

Police investigating the serious disorder which occurred in the Harehills area on July 18 have now made 27 arrests in connection with the incident.  

Four of those people have been charged and remanded into custody following their appearances at magistrates’ court.

The bus burning in Harehills from the trouble that flared on the night of July 18. (pic by National World)placeholder image
The bus burning in Harehills from the trouble that flared on the night of July 18. (pic by National World) | National World

Twenty-two of those arrested are currently on bail with strict conditions, while evidence is reviewed, and further enquiries are made.

One suspect has been recalled to prison for a separate matter and remains under investigation for violent disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs, said: “Detectives are continuing their enquiries into the disorder and expect to make more arrests over the coming weeks.

“I would like to thank everyone who has submitted information into this investigation to date. We have had an excellent response in terms of the digital media received and our review team are assessing each submission.  

“I promised at the outset that our investigation into this matter would be relentless, and we remain committed to identifying all those involved and bringing them to justice, using all the investigative tools available to us.

“I would also repeat my message to those who were involved and have not yet come forward to make contact with the police now, before we come to arrest you.” 

