Police issue update after 13-year-old girl hit by car in Hunslet

A 13-year-old girl is in a stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Hunslet.

West Yorkshire Police have issued the update after the crash on Low Road (A639) at around 3.15pm on Monday.

Police confirmed yesterday that a man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

They have now revealed that the man is 55 years old and has been released under investigation.

Police were unable to confirm the condition of the 13-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital, but have now said that her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Rumours on social media that a bus had been involved in the collision are inaccurate, police clarified.

The crash caused heavy traffic in Hunslet late into Monday evening.

