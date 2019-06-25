'I've been done over': Woman found man 'covered in blood' after Beeston baseball bat attack

A woman found a man covered in blood on the Cardinal Estate in Beeston after the occupants of a 4x4 were set upon by a gang of armed men.

Two cars were seen driving down Cardinal Road on Monday night before ramming into a white Nissan Qashqai.

A white Nissan Qashqai was surrounded by debris after being smashed up.

A group of men got out of the cars and started to smash up the Nissan with baseball bats and golf clubs.

It happened at around 10.30pm close to Jaks shop, which is currently closed.

Two men from the car were found injured by officers but another two men fled.

Police officers guard the cordon in Cardinal Road.

An eyewitness said: "Two 4x4s came down the road and rammed into the Nissan, trapping him.

"Then they were smashing it up with baseball bats, crow bars and golf clubs.

"A man ran into the garden next to mine so they were obviously looking for somebody.

"Two people from the Nissan ran up Waincliffe Terrace."

Crime scene investigators at the scene.

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, saw some of the incident and said it sounded like a 'riot'.

"My son had gone out to get the takeaway," she said. "We heard all this loud noise and he came running back inside.

"I shut the door as I thought they were after him.

"They were smashing the car and beating someone. They were chasing someone with a crowbar.

"I went out to see the man lying on the grass. He was covered in blood and said 'I've been done over'."

She added: "I've been here two-and-a-half years and this is the worst thing I've seen."

Another woman added: "I've been here five years and it's definitely the worst. I want to move but it's not that simple."

She said her young son had been kept awake until 1.30am as police were searching the area near their house into the early hours.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 10:32pm last night (24/6) police were called to Cardinal Road, Beeston, where the occupants of a white Nissan Qashqai had been attacked by a group of men armed with baseball bats and golf clubs.

"Officers attended and found two men, aged 22 and 46, with injuries that were not considered life threatening."

"Two other men from the vehicle, who were also believed to have been assaulted, had left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them."

The incident is being investigated by Leeds District CID.

A police cordon was in place until around 9.30am on Tuesday morning as crime scene investigators carried out their work.

The Nissan, which had several windows smashed, was surrounded by debris which was being examined by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190319917 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.