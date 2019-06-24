Man arrested after 13 year-old-girl hit by car in Leeds

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a car in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of Low Road (A639) in Hunslet at 3.15pm on Monday after reports of an accident.

They arrested a man at the scene who was taken into custody.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where her condition is not yet known.

Rumours on social media that a bus had been involved in the collision are inaccurate, police clarified.

Heavy traffic delays are expected around Hunslet although the A639 remains open.

Another crash in Colton, Leeds

Another unrelated crash also caused traffic issues after a two-vehicle collision in Colton at about 4pm.

Delays are also expected in the Colton area of Leeds after a collision involving two vehicles on Stile Hill Way, near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Monday afternoon and left two people with minor injuries.

One driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The carriageway on Stile Hill Way was closed while the vehicles were recovered and heavy delays are expected until late on Monday evening.

