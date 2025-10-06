Police are still hunting for Louis Grant whom they believe was involved in the gang attack. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

A renewed appeal has been issued to trace a man wanted over a gangland killing in Leeds one year after three men were jailed for murder.

Louis Grant, also known as Louis O’Brien, is still wanted over the vicious killing of Emmanuel Nyabako, who was stabbed 17 times on Francis Street in Chapeltown on August 26, 2023.

An appeal was made last August for any information that could assist in enquiries to locate Louis Grant, 29, also known as Louis O’Brien. He previously lived in Sheffield.

The appeal has been reissued today (Monday). Temporary Detective Superintendent Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A year on, people’s loyalties may have changed. I would urge anyone who has any information about where Grant may be or his movements over the past year to please report it.

“A young man was murdered, a family ripped apart and while a suspect remains outstanding for this offence it is hard to provide Emmanuel’s family with any closure on this chapter of their grief.”

Mr Nyabako (left) was murdered by a gang that included Jeffers (top right), Bryant (middle right) and Riggon (bottom right). Credit: WYP

Three men, Jozeffi Jeffers, Emile Riggon and Philip Bryant, were jailed for a minimum of 27 years each after being found guilty of murder during a lengthy trial at Leeds Crown Court. They hunted them down, and with the boy having escaped, cornered Mr Nyabako and stabbed him 17 times.

Mr Nyabako’s lifeless body was found at 2am on August 26. He had been stripped naked and dragged into the middle of the road by his killers.

In light of the sentencings, Mr Nyabako’s mother read a statement to the court, saying that the family was “adrift in an ocean of sorrow”.

Anyone with information that could assist the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team’s enquiries to locate Grant is asked to contact the team through the LiveChat function or by calling 101, quoting Operation Potterwheel.