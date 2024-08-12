Family of murdered Leeds teenager say they are 'adrift in ocean of sorrow'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of a teenager brutally murdered in a gangland revenge attack in Leeds told a court that his family is “adrift in an ocean of sorrow”.

The murderers of Emmanuel Nyabako were brought to justice today, each receiving a life sentence and told they must serve a minimum 27 years.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death on Francis Street in Chapeltown in August last year after he and a 15-year-old boy were both on an e-bike and fired a gun at two cars driven by the defendants.

The three were jailed after being found guilty of murder during a lengthy trial at Leeds Crown Court. They hunted them down, and with the boy having escaped, cornered Mr Nyabako and stabbed him 17 times.

A victim impact statement, written by Mr Nyabako’s mother, was read out to the court by prosecutor Mark McKone KC.

Mr Nyabako (left) was murdered by a gang that included Jeffers (top right), Bryant (middle right) and Riggon (bottom right). (pics by WYP) | WYP

She wrote: “We are adrift in an ocean of sorrow. His laughter was a light in our homes. The laughter and love that filled our home is replaced by silence that speaks volumes.

“It has left a gaping wound in our hearts. Each day we are haunted by the absence of laughter and the warmth of his embrace.”

Mr Nyabako’s lifeless body was found at 2am on August 26 last year. He had been stripped naked and dragged into the middle of the road by his killers.

The fatal wound inflicted had cut a heart muscle which caused arterial damage and catastrophic bleeding.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said after the sentencing: “Emmanuel’s family are still suffering the terrible pain and anguish caused by the utterly merciless actions of these men.

“Regardless of the circumstances that led up to the attack, there can be no excuse or justification for the appalling violence they used against him, which ended his young life.

“We carried out a detailed and comprehensive investigation, painstakingly building up a clear evidential picture that has resulted in these men being convicted of his murder.

“We hope it will provide at least some degree of comfort to Emmanuel’s family to know that they have now been brought to justice.

Police are still hunting for Louis Grant whom they believe was involved in the gang attack. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

“Violence such as this has absolutely no place in our communities and those who involve themselves in it can expect to face the consequences. The men convicted of Emmanuel’s murder will now have a long time in prison to reflect on what they have done.”

Meanwhile, police are continuing to search for a fourth suspect, Louis Grant who remains at large.

Also known as Louis O’Brien, he has links to Sheffield. Anyone with information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13230475319 or online on the LiveChat Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.