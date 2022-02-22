Police issue high risk missing person's appeal for woman last spotted leaving St James's Hospital

Hayley James, 35, is considered to be high risk after being last spotted leaving Leeds' St James's Hospital.

She is described as 5ft 2, thin build, shoulder length black curly hair.

Hayley James, 35. Picture: WYP.

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and no shoes.

She is believed to have links to Lincoln Green and Morley.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1893 21st.