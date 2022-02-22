Leeds man jailed for attacking his partner as she held their ten-month-old baby

Teejay Farrall was locked up for 12 months over the assault on December 27 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Farrall and the victim were in an on-off relationship and have a daughter together.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said the attack took place after Farrall became angry when he found out his partner had sent text messages to someone else.

Leeds Crown Court

They rowed at their home in Osmondthorpe before the victim left with her daughter and went to a friend's house.

Farrall, who had been drinking, followed her to the friend's house and they talked outside the property.

Ms Edwards said Farrall punched the woman as she was holding the baby.

The woman fell backwards and suffered cuts and swelling to her face and lip.

The baby was unharmed.

Farrall was then confronted by the victim's friend and ran off.

He was arrested on January 11 this year.

The 43-year-old defendant told police in an interview that he had pushed the victim rather than punched her.

Farrall, of Wykebeck Avenue, Osmondthorpe, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has previous convictions for wounding and breaching a restraining order.

Jessica Buttrell, mitigating, said Farrall pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

The barrister said the defendant had been in custody since his arrest and had been unable to get access to his medication for mental health problems.