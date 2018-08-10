Police in Leeds city centre investigating firearms discharge

Police have been called to a Leeds city centre street as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.
Police were called to Call Lane in Leeds just before midnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning.
This is one of the incidents which the Yorkshire Evening Post reported on through Friday as police and crime scene investigators were spotted at the scene.
-> Police and crime scene investigators called to Leeds city centre road
In a separate incident, police closed Swinegate nearby.
That road has now reopened.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said police were called to Call Lane as part of an ongoing investigation into a firearms discharge.
Nobody was arrested at that address.
-> Live updates as two police incidents cause major disruption in Leeds city centre