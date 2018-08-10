Police in Leeds city centre investigating firearms discharge

Have your say

Police have been called to a Leeds city centre street as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Police were called to Call Lane in Leeds just before midnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning.

Call Lane, Leeds, where a firearms investigation was carried out

This is one of the incidents which the Yorkshire Evening Post reported on through Friday as police and crime scene investigators were spotted at the scene.

-> Police and crime scene investigators called to Leeds city centre road

In a separate incident, police closed Swinegate nearby.

That road has now reopened.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said police were called to Call Lane as part of an ongoing investigation into a firearms discharge.

Nobody was arrested at that address.

-> Live updates as two police incidents cause major disruption in Leeds city centre