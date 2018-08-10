Leeds city centre road reopens following police incident

A road has reopened in Leeds city centre following a police incident.

Police were called to reports of concerns over the safety of a member of the public. There were no injures and the road has now reopened.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays in the city centre after Swinegate was shut for over an hour due to an ongoing police incident.

Separately, police were called to another incident around the corner on Call Lane.

There, two police cars and a forensic investigation van were called to investigate an incident in what is thought to have been a 'pre-planned' police operation.

Join our Leeds Crime group for more on incidents like these as they happen.