Police and crime scene investigators called to Leeds city centre street

Multiple police and crime scene investigators have been called to a Leeds city centre street this morning.

Two police cars are in Call Lane while forensic investigations are being carried out by West Yorkshire Police.

Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on what the incident may be but there is no official confirmation as yet.

The incident is NOT related to another ongoing incident in Swinegate.

Police have closed that road and traffic is building.

