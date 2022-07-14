It happened in Armley shortly before 5pm on July 5.
Tony Baggley, 42, was crossing the road at the junction of Town Street and Wortley Road when he was hit by an Audi A4.
He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he was fighting for his life.
Tony died on Thursday July 7.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has now been released under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or the movements of the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online via the Live Chat.
Anyone with dash cam footage or information that will assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.