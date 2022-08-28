News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police guard cordon outside Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds following an incident

Police are guarding a cordon outside a Leeds hotel following an incident.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 8:58 am

The cordon covers an area of pavement at the junction of Lower Briggate and Swinegate in the city centre.

It’s outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel, which has been closed since last September, with plans for a major refurbishment.

Both Lower Briggate and Swinegate remain open to traffic.

Police guard the cordon outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds

Most Popular

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.