Police guard cordon outside Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds following an incident
Police are guarding a cordon outside a Leeds hotel following an incident.
The cordon covers an area of pavement at the junction of Lower Briggate and Swinegate in the city centre.
It’s outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel, which has been closed since last September, with plans for a major refurbishment.
Both Lower Briggate and Swinegate remain open to traffic.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.