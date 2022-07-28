The Cosmopolitan, on the corner between Swinegate and Lower Briggate in Leeds city centre, is set to be “modernised”, subject to planning approval being given by the city council.

Under proposals submitted to Leeds City Council, the hotel would be renovated with a new restaurant and bar, revamped main entrance and extra rooms for guests.

The venue, which has been closed since last September, was bought by the Belfont Hotel group in the summer of 2020.

The Cosmopolitan hotel is set for a major refurbishment (Photo: James Hardisty)

The owners outlined their plans for the hotel in the proposal.

It said: “Modernise and refurbish the existing Cosmopolitan hotel, adding additional guestrooms, offering a new restaurant and bar and generally renovating the buildings fabric in order to improve its appearance and operational efficiency.

“The aim is to refurbish and improve all the existing guestrooms with en-suite facilities. The hotel currently has 89 guest rooms, and we are looking to add a further 19, taking the total to 108 rooms.”

The proposal added: “Externally, the client wishes to renovate the building, including new windows, doors, main entrance/canopy and form a new corner entrance into the proposed bar area.”

The Cosmopolitan is one of the oldest hotels in Leeds and is just a stone’s throw away from the bars of Call Lane and Lower Briggate, as well as the city’s shopping districts.