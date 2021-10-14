Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team attended Asquith Primary School to conduct checks on October 14.

A vehicle was found to be parked on the pavement outside the school, police said.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty ticket.

Driver fined after parking on pavement outside Leeds school as police issue warning to parents Pic: WYP

West Yorkshire Police posted about the incident on social media.

The post read: "Inconsiderate drivers who park their vehicles wholly or partially on the pavement not only cause danger to pedestrians but also commit an offence of obstruction.

"They cause danger to children and parents with prams and pushchairs, including those with disabilities and wheelchair users.

"Please think about how you park your car when attending at school."