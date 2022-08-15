Two teenagers in hospital after crashed motorbike sets on fire on Leeds street

Both of the boys are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:31 pm
Two teenage boys have been taken to hospital after crashing a motorbike into a car this afternoon.

Police were called to a crash involving a car and motorbike at the junction of East Park Parade and East Park Road just after noon today.

The motorbike was carrying two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, who were both taken to hospital for their injuries.

The crash happened at this junction between East Park Parade and East Park Road.

The motorbike was quickly removed from the scene to the nearby park after it caught fire following the crash. It was later confirmed that this motorbike was stolen.

A scene and road closure remain in place, and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 796 of August 15 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.