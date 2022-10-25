West Yorkshire Police say that there was a car meet – a gathering of car enthusiasts – at The Springs Retail Park in Colton on Sunday, October 23.A spokesperson said: “Officers want to make people aware that the area is covered extensively by extremely high-quality CCTV which includes being able to read registration plates clearly, even in the dark.“A number of Notice of Intended Prosecutions have been sent to drivers / keepers following incidents of careless and inconsiderate driving last night by officers on NPT, so those involved can expect them in the post this week, along with s.59 warnings.“The retail park is open, with families and young children using the facilities at the times that these car meets are taking place. Driving in a dangerous or careless manner is not acceptable and you will be prosecuted.”