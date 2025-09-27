One man has been taken to hospital after a late-night fight broke out on a street in west Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at 10.59pm last night (Friday, September 26) to reports of an ongoing fight between two men on Ganners Way, Bramley.

Police were called to reports of an ongoing fight between two men on Ganners Way, Bramley. | Google/NW

One man was taken to hospital with an injury to his arm, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed.

Enquiries into what caused the incident are ongoing.