Ganners Way Bramley: Man taken to hospital as police cordon off Leeds street after fight breaks out
One man has been taken to hospital after a late-night fight broke out on a street in west Leeds.
Emergency services were called at 10.59pm last night (Friday, September 26) to reports of an ongoing fight between two men on Ganners Way, Bramley.
One man was taken to hospital with an injury to his arm, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed.
Enquiries into what caused the incident are ongoing.