Police arrest man after anonymous call about suspected gun prompts Leeds house search

A man remains under investigation after police received an anonymous tip-off about the possession of a suspected firearm.

The unidentified caller said they had seen a man in a car holding what they believed was a gun.

A man was arrested by police at an address in Elmete Walk, Leeds. Picture: Google

The reported incident on the the A650 near Drighlington on Saturday afternoon led officers to search a property elsewhere in the city.

Although no firearm was found at the address in Elmete Walk, a 29-year-old man was arrested by investigators.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 4.45pm on Saturday, police were contacted by an anonymous caller who reported having seen what he believed to be a firearm being held by a male in another car while he was driving on.

"The suspect car was later traced to an address in Elmete Walk, Leeds, and a 29-year-old man was arrested from the property in connection with the incident."

Officers recovered the vehicle and made searches of both the car and the property, but no weapon was found.

The arrested man was subsequently released under investigation, the police spokesman said.