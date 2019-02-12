Police forensics search house after woman found seriously injured in Armley

A police forensics team are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured at an address in Armley.

A police photographer was also seen entering a block of new-build apartments in Athlone Grove this afternoon.

Police at the scene of an incident on Athlone Grove.

West Yorkshire Police were first called to the address at 9.24am this morning.

Neighbours have told the Yorkshire Evening Post of their shock as the crime scene unfolded on the street.

The owner of nearby Bassan off-licence, who did not want to be named, said: "It is very scary. I have never seen anything like this in more than thirty years of being here."

Keith Duce, 80, said a delivery driver who had been at his home nearby had heard shouting and screaming.

Kiran, who did not want to give her last name, lives just behind the apartment block. "It is shocking that this has happened so close to us," she said.

One man, whose house overlooked the scene, said he was told by police that the would not be allowed back into his home while the cordon was in place.

"I woke up this morning, opened my curtains, and this is what I seen - they haven't told me anything."

The police cordon, which blocks either end of Athlone Grove, remains in place and West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing.