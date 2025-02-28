Police are seeking to identify a key witness to a sexual assault that took on a bus in Bradford.

Officers are investigating after a report that a woman, travelling on the 645 First Bus service from Bradford city centre on September 13, 2024 at around 7pm, was sexually assaulted.

The bus was travelling towards Harrogate Road at the time of the incident.

Officers are investigating after a report that a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Bradford. | NW/Google/SWNS

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There were a number of people on the bus at the time and officers are keen to speak to them.

“Officers are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who was wearing a pink jacket who challenged the suspect.”

A man has been charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded and is going through the court process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or the online 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 13240500304.