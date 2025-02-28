Bradford: Woman sexually assaulted on West Yorkshire bus as police launch search for witnesses

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are seeking to identify a key witness to a sexual assault that took on a bus in Bradford.

Officers are investigating after a report that a woman, travelling on the 645 First Bus service from Bradford city centre on September 13, 2024 at around 7pm, was sexually assaulted.

The bus was travelling towards Harrogate Road at the time of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers are investigating after a report that a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Bradford.Officers are investigating after a report that a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Bradford.
Officers are investigating after a report that a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Bradford. | NW/Google/SWNS

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There were a number of people on the bus at the time and officers are keen to speak to them.

“Officers are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who was wearing a pink jacket who challenged the suspect.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded and is going through the court process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or the online 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 13240500304.

Related topics:BradfordWest Yorkshire PoliceBuses
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice