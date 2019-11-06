Police and Crime Commissioner slams 'thoughtless' Bonfire Night violence on Harehills Road

15 'local males' have been arrested for violent disorder after a group of youths launched fireworks at residents and emergency services.

Footage shows fireworks and missiles being fired at riot police as they attempt to disperse the yobs on Harehills Road.

West Yorkshire Police PCC Mark Burns-Williamson has condemned the attacks which left at least four police officers with minor injuries.

Police patrolling Harehills Road on Wednesday following the violence (Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS)

In a statement, he said: "First and foremost I am grateful that no-one was reportedly seriously injured in the incidents last night, albeit some police officers have received injuries and vehicles were damaged which is obviously very disappointing and unacceptable.

“Anti-social behaviour and criminal damage will not be tolerated and I am reassured to see that there have already been a number of arrests as the investigation continues.

"These were thoughtless attacks on our community and emergency services which I condemn in the strongest way.

“I have had an update from the Chief Constable and I want to place on record my thanks to the officers involved who contained and quickly dealt with the challenging situation in a professional manner, and we’ll be working closely with Leeds Council and the wider Safer Leeds Partnership to fully understand what happened and deal with those responsible.