Leeds police officer at West Yorkshire Police to face retrial on one count of rape
A police officer working in Leeds will face a retrial in relation to one count of rape.
PC Jo Lavender, 43, was found not guilty by a jury at York Crown Court of six counts of rape involving adult women and two counts of indecent assault on a girl aged under 14.
The jury was, however, unable to reach a verdict in relation to one count of rape.
A further hearing took place yesterday (September 29), where it was decided that there will be a retrial in relation to that one count of rape.
The retrial has been scheduled for October 12, 2026.
PC Lavender remains suspended from duty.