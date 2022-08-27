Pair jailed after £65,000 cannabis raids
Two men have been jailed after cannabis worth around £65,000 was discovered across two homes in West Yorkshire.
Niam Cuni and Rezgar Mohammadi both appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds after some of the drugs were first found at an address in Gipton, then in Stanningley.
Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Maryam Ahmed said police raided the first home on Lawrence Road where they found occupant Mohammadi and 340 grammes of cannabis, with a street value up to £3,440.
But while searching the property, police came across house keys with a keyring that bore the name Peckover Drive in Stanningley.
They went to that house and let themselves in where they found 57 cannabis plants across four rooms with the equipment to grow them.
They caught Cuni trying to climb out of the bathroom window.
It was estimated the crop could yield 6.2kg of cannabis worth up to £62,000.
Cuni, 39, of no fixed address, gave no comment during interview. He later admitted a charge of the production of cannabis.
Mohammadi, age 36, of Lawrence Road, Gipton, denied any involvement but later admitted a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
The production of cannabis, in his case, is to lie on file.
Mitigating for Cuni, Graeme Wilson said he had come across from Albania earlier this year looking for work, but was recruited by a gang to be a gardener for the cannabis farm.
He said he could not read or write, had worked on farms all of his life having left school at an early age, and had a wife and three children in Albania.
For Mohammadi, Imran Khan said he was a heavy cannabis user, would buy in bulk for himself and sell some to friends.
He told the court: “He has been a cannabis user for a lengthy period of time.
“It’s been a lesson for him and is aware that in future he has to be very careful.
"He is of limited means and it was way of meeting his own habit.”
The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer jailed Cuni for six months and Mohammadi for 12 months.