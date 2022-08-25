Murder trial for second man over Leeds street death

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Lee David Ramsdale was charged with killing Bradley Wall in the Beeston area of Leeds in June, alongside Patrick Mason.

Mason, 31, formally entered a plea of not guilty during a hearing earlier this month, but Ramsdale was not arraigned pending the outcome of a psychiatric report.

Both held on remand at HMP Lincoln since being charged, only 24-year-old Mason appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court today where it was determined he would also now stand trial.

The body of Bradley Wall was found on Fairford Avenue in Beeston.

He then also formally entered a not-guilty plea.

Judge Simon Phillips QC noted a number of preliminary hearings are planned for the coming months, but said the trial start date remains set for November 28.

It is expected that the trial will last at least 10 days.

The body of Bradley Wall was found outside a property on Fairford Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, June 23.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at 2.26pm and crime scene investigators carried out a forensic examination throughout that day with the area remaining cordoned off.

Mason, of Whingate, in the Armley area was arrested, along with Ramsdale, of Fairford Avenue, shortly after the discovery.

They were held and questioned by police before being charged with murder four days after Mr Wall’s death.