Amit Rayit’s account was reported to West Yorkshire Police who arrested him at home and seized his internet devices, where they found almost 1,000 illegal images.

The 33-year-old was also found to have made searches for the vile images, including “pre teens”, “child porn” and “paedo dad”, had an interest in child content on Tik Tok and had been discussing abuse with others online.

Prosecutor Benjamin Bell told Leeds Crown Court that officers found 11 images classed as the most serious Category A, 51 in Category B and 880 in Category C. The victims in the photos were girls aged between six and 13.

Rayit communicated with other paedophiles on social media.

He was interviewed twice last year and gave no-comment interviews on both occasions. Rayit, of Regent Street, Cross Flatts, later admitted three counts of possessing indecent images.

Mitigating, Sarah Barlow said: “Remorse is demonstrated and in my submission is genuine, as is his insight into this type of offending and the damage it causes.”

She said he has since been diagnosed with ADHD and had simply “become addicted to this sort of image”. He also has no previous convictions.

She added: “He has taken considerable steps – he has taken the Safer Lives (sex offenders) course and thereafter, sought counselling. He continues to recognise the dangers he presents with this type of offending.”

Judge Penelope Belcher told Rayit: “The fact you don’t physically touch these girls is beside the point, other have for people like you to download. Do not kid yourself that you were not involved in that, because you were.

"That’s why these offences are very serious. They can’t be considered as anything else but serious.”

She handed him a 12-month community order, 120 hours of unpaid work and gave him a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to curb his internet use.

