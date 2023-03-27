The 19-year-old was found seriously injured on Oldfield Lane in Wortley after being knocked off his electric bike near the junction with Roseneath Street. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and police officers at the LGI became aware of him at 9:34pm on Saturday (March 25).

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, but police have said it appears he was deliberately knocked off his bike by two suspects on a motor scooter. He had been approached by the masked suspects at around 9pm on the footbridge between Whitehall Road and Wortley Recreation Ground, while on his way to deliver a takeaway.

The suspects demanded his electric bike but he rode off after refusing to hand it over. The teenager was pursued by the suspects across Wortley Recreation Ground before one of the males struck him from behind, causing him to lose consciousness and collide with a wall.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, but police have said it appears he was deliberately knocked off his bike. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a takeaway delivery rider was seriously injured in an incident in Leeds. At 9.34pm on Saturday, police officers at Leeds General Infirmary became aware of a man who had been brought in by a member of the public after being found seriously injured in Oldfield Lane, Wortley.

“The 19-year-old man had received skull and facial fractures after being knocked off his electric bike near to the junction with Roseneath Street. His injuries were not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, but it appears the victim was deliberately knocked off his bike by two suspects on a motor scooter. He had been approached by the suspects, who were masked and dressed in black clothing, at about 9pm on the footbridge between Whitehall Road and Wortley Recreation Ground as he was on his way to deliver a takeaway.

“They demanded his electric bike, but he refused and rode off pursued by the suspects across Wortley Recreation Ground before one of the males struck him from behind causing him to lose consciousness and collide with a wall.