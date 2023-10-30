Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Oatland Court murder: Man bailed on 'strict conditions' after woman dies at Leeds high-rise building

A man has been bailed on “strict conditions” after the death of a woman in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT
Last Wednesday (October 25), police were contacted by the ambulance service about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address in Oatland Court in the Woodhouse area of Leeds.

The woman, who was 43, was found to have suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. A subsequent murder inquiry was launched.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation has been released on bail with strict conditions, pending further enquiries.”

Police responded to an incident at an address in Oatland Court in the Woodhouse area of Leeds. Pictures: Google/NWPolice responded to an incident at an address in Oatland Court in the Woodhouse area of Leeds. Pictures: Google/NW
Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230593635.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.