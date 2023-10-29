Oatland Court: Murder investigation launched in Leeds after woman dies at high-rise building
At 5.15pm last Wednesday (October 25), police were contacted by the ambulance service about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address in Oatland Court in the Woodhouse area of the city.
The woman, who was 43, was found to have suffered multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.
A 58-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody and police have now announced that a murder investigation is underway.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Oatland Court between the hours of 5.30am and 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 25.
“We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter at this time.”
Anyone who has information that may assist is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101 live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230593635.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.