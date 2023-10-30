A murder investigation has been launched following a woman’s death in Leeds.

Police announced over the weekend that a woman had died after receiving emergency treatment at Oatland Court in the Woodhouse area of the city.

Here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

The woman was pronounced dead at Oakland Court in Leeds. Photo: Google

Police were called by contacted by the ambulance service about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address in Oatland Court at 5.15pm last Wednesday (October 25).

The woman, who was 43, was found to have suffered multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

What is Oatland Court?

Outland Court is a high-rise tower block on Oatland Court, Little London, that was built in 1969 and refurbished in the 2010s.

Have any arrests been made?

A 58-year-old man was arrested and remained in custody as of yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. Police have been contacted for an update.

What have police said?

Police announced on Sunday that a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Oatland Court between the hours of 5.30am and 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 25.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter at this time.”

What to do if you have information that could help

Anyone who has information that may assist is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101 live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230593635.