Oatland Court: Police investigation launched in Leeds after woman dies and man arrested

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a high-rise building in Leeds.
Charles Gray
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
At 5.15pm on Wednesday (October 26), police were contacted by the ambulance service about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address at Oatland Court in Woodhouse.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in custody at this time while enquiries continue into the circumstances of the woman’s death.”