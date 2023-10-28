Oatland Court: Police investigation launched in Leeds after woman dies and man arrested
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a high-rise building in Leeds.
At 5.15pm on Wednesday (October 26), police were contacted by the ambulance service about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address at Oatland Court in Woodhouse.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.
“A man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in custody at this time while enquiries continue into the circumstances of the woman’s death.”