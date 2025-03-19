A leafy Leeds suburb has recently been targeted in numerous paving stone thefts that residents say are making their streets look “awful”.

Roundhay resident Jonathan Topp recently got in touch to say that thefts of Victoria Yorkshire Stone from the pavements around the area has been an “ongoing problem”.

He said that Springwood Road in Oakwood has been targeted “at least 10 or 12 times in the last three months alone” and “hundreds of slabs have been systematically stolen during this time”.

He said: “The situation is dire with no end in sight. It is not a victimless crime - we are all paying for this.”

Springwood Road in Oakwood has been targeted by thieves as residents say it looks "awful" | Handout

Another Oakwood resident commented, saying the thefts were "degrading" the character of the leafy streets.

He said: "These brazen thieves are degrading the wonderful character of suburban streets.

"It looks like possibly 15 or 20 large Yorkshire Stone paving slabs have now been stolen in recent months and, in many places, replaced with just tarmac. It looks awful in comparison."

Mr Topp said that he and other “concerned and passionate residents” are hoping to set up an action group as they feel “fed up and unable to get any tangible response from Leeds City Council or West Yorkshire Police”.

Leeds have previously said that the thefts are costing tax payers 'tens of thousands of pounds'. | Handout

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We are aware of a number of reports of thefts of pavement slabs in various locations and we are working with the police and local communities, encouraging any suspicious activity to be reported to the police at the earliest opportunity.

“We have forensically marked flags across the city enabling them to be traced back to Leeds City Council and we have also visited local suppliers across the city where these flags may be attempted to be sold.

“People should report any thefts, or sightings of thefts to the police.”

The council has previously said that paving stone thefts in the city is costing tax payers “tens of thousands of pounds a year” and the YEP has previously reported on thefts in Harehills and Burley.

Reclaimed York stone is widely valued for its durability, quality and attractive naturally weathered look. It can only be mined from Yorkshire quarries and commonly retails for hundreds of pounds per square metre.

It has a long history of being used on the streets of Leeds contributing to older parts of the city’s distinctive character.