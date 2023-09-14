Increased incidents of pavement slabs stolen around Leeds as Burley residents 'baffled' by sudden disappearance
Residents on Haddon Road in the Burley area of the city said they were “baffled” to wake up on Tuesday morning to find that a set of pavement slabs had been removed.
Leeds City Council has said that there has been numerous reports of similar incidents across the city in recent months and that it is working with West Yorkshire Police to track down those responsible.
Danny Grandesso, who lives on Haddon Road next to where the slabs were stolen, said: “It was a strange night all round to be honest. We had a huge group of people on the street the night before setting off fireworks and then the next morning I left to go to work and saw that the pavement had disappeared!
“I was baffled to be honest. I thought that the two things must have been connected and then I was told that it has happened a fair bit in Leeds and that they are being sold on.”
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of several reports of thefts of pavement slabs in various locations over the last few months. In response, we are currently working closely with the police and will be conducting a project to forensically mark the flags across the city. This will enable them to be traced back to Leeds City Council. The project will be widely publicised and local signs installed to deter criminals. We will be liaising with the police with a view to undertake visits to local suppliers across the city where these flags may be attempted to be sold.
“With regards to the theft at Haddon Road, the site has been made safe and the flags will be replaced in due course. The incident is being reported to the police.
“Leeds City Council take these crimes seriously and will seek prosecution of any individuals identified in the theft of these flags. If any member of the public witnesses, or has any information relating to these incidents, please contact the police who will investigate this further.”
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.