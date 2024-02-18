They all appeared as defendants before Leeds Crown Court, with jails sentences ranging from just a few months to several years.
Here are nine of the criminals who were locked up in Leeds this week -
2. Christopher Ledger
Christopher Ledger, 42, of Eastdean Gardens, Seacroft, was jailed for 18 months after admitting two counts of ABH. It came after an attack on his sister which saw him beat her with a metal pole in December of last year, as well as dragging her to the floor and stamping on her back. In another attack, he punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Maharbaan Misri
Maharbaan Misri, 44, of Tong Road, Armley, hand-delivered a birthday card to his son days after having been released from jail - despite being warned that it would put him in breach of a 10-year restraining order. He had previously been jailed for 39 months in 2021 after being convicted of stalking, kidnapping and assaulting his former partner. For breaching the order, he was returned to jail for 10 weeks. Photo: SWNS/National World
4. Stacey Garside-Light and Gulam Rabbani
Homeless couple Stacey Garside-Light, 36, and Gulam Rabbani, 51, were jailed for 27 weeks after admitting charges of harassment causing a fear of violence. It came after they threatened to burn down the home of a Leeds mum in Beeston in December of last year. Photo: National World
5. Jamie Pemberton
Jamie Pemberton, 36, was jailed for 14 months after admitting failures to comply with the terms of the sex offender register, remaining on premises closed under a closure order and refusing to provide a sample for a class A drug test. It came after he went missing for his temporary home, despite being on the sex offender register for several offences and being required to inform police of a change of address. He has previous convictions for making indecent images of children. Photo: National World
6. Adrian Brough
Adrian Brough, 36, of Strathmore Avenue, Harehills, had four months of a suspended sentence activated, and was handed an extra 10 months' imprisonment, for a total of 14 months' jail. It came after he rang his former partner 280 times in just three days - despite being ordered to stay away having previously attacked her. Photo: National World