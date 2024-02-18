2 . Christopher Ledger

Christopher Ledger, 42, of Eastdean Gardens, Seacroft, was jailed for 18 months after admitting two counts of ABH. It came after an attack on his sister which saw him beat her with a metal pole in December of last year, as well as dragging her to the floor and stamping on her back. In another attack, he punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious. Photo: West Yorkshire Police