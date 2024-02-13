Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman had agreed to store clothes of Stacey Garside-Light and Gulam Rabbani because of their desperate situation, having known them for two years.

But Leeds Crown Court heard that 51-year-old Rabbani went to the woman's home in Beeston in December last year to confront her over "missing" clothes, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He made threats to the women that he would get his girlfriend, 36-year-old Garside-Light to beat her up. Garside-Light arrived and said she would poke out the woman's eyes and burn down the property with her locked inside. The woman did not come out of her home.

The pair later left the scene but returned the next evening and continued to make threats. The terrified mum called the police who were quickly on the scene to arrest them.

They later admitted a charge of harassment with causing a fear of violence.

Rabbani has 51 previous convictions for 91 offences, including thefts, driving offences and a 30-month jail sentence for dealing heroin.

Mitigating on his behalf, Michael Jowett said that he was remorseful, but was struggling to get medication for his mental problems and also had dentistry issues at the time.

Garside-Light has 22 previous convictions for 49 offences including thefts and assaults.

Mitigating on her behalf, Stuart Field said of the incident: "Stupidly, she gave back up to Rabbani. What underpins their relationship is a combined addictions to drugs. She now wants to move forward.

"She has made use of her time in custody and enrolled in courses in art and English. She is now on a methadone prescription and is in a much better shape physically then when she went into custody."

Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed the pair for 27 weeks each and gave them an indefinite-length restraining order to keep them away from the woman.